A number of small towns in America have a central park, but none have anything quite as special as Blowing Rock's Memorial Park. Absolutely there is a plaque remembering servicemen who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in their military service to the country through several wars and conflicts for over a century. Certainly, there are basketball courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts and a place to play volleyball. Of course, there are horseshoe pits.

But Blowing Rock's Memorial Park is also a centerpiece of fun and culture. There is the Rotary Gazebo, expanded a few years ago to accommodate a larger crowd for musical concerts, as well as Veterans Day and Memorial Day commemorative ceremonies. A $600,000 playground renovation in 2020 created a kid-friendly, adventure wonderland. A long row of benches overlooking Main Street sits atop a garden bonanza and that's where people freely read a book, engage in conversation, eat ice cream cones, and just sit and people-watch — including the ever popular 4th of July Parade.

Back in the 1920s and 1930s, the Watauga Hotel graced this acreage, but a fire swept it away. The property fell into the hands of the town and the space cleared for what eventually became Memorial Park. Most of the large red maples fell victim to disease and had to be removed a few years ago, but other trees were planted and over time will create their own special park character.

The old trees may be gone, but the roles of the Memorial Park remain as a Rockwellian monument to the fallen and the centerpiece of fun and culture.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.