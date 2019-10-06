Matt McMahon has been, both as a player and a coach, where App State’s men’s basketball team wants to go.
McMahon was a senior and the starting off-guard for Appalachian State when the Buzz Peterson-coached Mountaineers reached the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2000. Appalachian State lost 87-61 to Ohio State in Nashville, Tenn.
It was Appalachian State’s second, and last, trip to The Big Dance.
Since then, McMahon has had a few stops as an assistant coach, including Appalachian State. He eventually found a job at Murray State, first as an assistant, then as the Racers’ current head coach.
He also found three more berths to the NCAA tournament, one as an assistant coach and two as the head coach at Murray State.
McMahon’s road to the NCAA was paved with patience, success and some disappointment. Peterson was hired away by Tulsa at the same time McMahon graduated from App State. McMahon was a student assistant with Houston Fancher at App State for the 2000-01 season and then left to be with Peterson to be a graduate assistant when Peterson was hired to be the Tennessee head coach in 2001.
McMahon stayed at Tennessee for one season, but returned to Appalachian State to be an assistant coach for Houston Fancher from 2002-10.
When Fancher was fired from App State, Peterson was hired to replace him for a season before he moved on to UNC Wilmington in 2010-14. McMahon stayed with Peterson at App State in 2009-10, but left for UNC Wilmington in 2010 when he was passed over for the App State job for Jason Capel.
McMahon went to Murray State as an assistant from 2011-15 and was handed the reins of the Racers’ head coaching position in 2015.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” McMahon said. “When I got into coaching, it wasn’t necessarily to be a head coach. I had a great example set for me by coach Peterson and coach Fancher and the thing I enjoy about coaching is the opportunity to make an impact in the lives of young people. Everything does happen for a reason and for me to end up at Murray State. This is just an elite basketball job and it’s been an awesome place to raise my family and I’m just really thankful to be here.”
McMahon has made the most of his time at Murray State. He led the Racers to a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships the last two seasons.
The Racers lost to West Virginia in 2018 and beat Marquette in the first round of the 2019 tournament, but lost to Florida State in the second round. Despite the loss, McMahon said getting to the tournament as a coach is just as exciting, especially seeing his players go to the tournament.
“It’s different, but for someone like me, I grew up dreaming of going to the NCAA tournament and being a part of it,” McMahon said. “To go as a player here back in 2000 — and I’ve been as an assistant coach and as a head coach — it’s why you play. It’s been a lot of fun as a coach to get to see what it means to your players and to your family to play in the big dance. We’ve had some special players, so to see them have those special moments has been very rewarding.”
McMahon is grateful to what he learned from Peterson, Fancher and the head coach at Murray State who hired him, Steve Prohm. McMahon said he still keeps in touch with Peterson, who is the assistant general manager of the NBA Charlotte Bobcats, and Fancher, who is an assistant coach with the N.C. State women’s basketball team.
“I’m forever grateful to coach Peterson and coach Fancher for giving me the opportunity to play here at Appalachian State,” McMahon said. “They both have been instrumental in giving me the opportunity to get into college coaching and climb through the professional ranks. I’m thankful for the impact they made in my life not only as a player, but now in the coaching business.”
He is also grateful to the players he has coached. One of those players, guard Ja Morant, was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second pick of the 2019 draft. Morant was an All-American as a sophomore at Murray State in 2019.
“We’ve been blessed to have some talented players who are all about the team and all about winning,” McMahon said. “Excited about the upcoming season. We lose the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, but we return some proven starters and are excited about the upcoming season. “
McMahon is also excited for Appalachian State basketball. He was the keynote speaker at the App State Tip-Off Dinner, and is hopeful new coach Dustin Kerns can turn the program around.
“I’m really looking forward to this new age of basketball led by coach Kerns and his staff and looking forward to them rebuilding the program,” McMahon said.
