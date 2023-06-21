Matthew Dunn BoP

Matthew Dunn

 Photo by Becca Sheppard

Avery Vikings Head Wrestling Coach Matthew Dunn, the 2023 Mountain Times Publications Best of Preps Coach of the Year, is used to exceeding expectations. After leading the Viking grapplers to three consecutive team 1A state championships after the 2021-22 season, less was expected of his team after losing his top two seniors from that squad to Division I powerhouse Appalachian State University.

Rather than dwell on the past, or on its failures in winning this year’s state duals title against Uwharrie Charter Academy, or even an individual regional championship against wrestling 1A power Robbinsville this season, Avery’s coaches and wrestlers instead kept their collective noses to the grindstone with the objective of the program peaking when it mattered most and the lights were brightest on North Carolina’s largest wrestling stage.

