Miss Mary Helen Tester, 79 of Zionville, N.C., passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
Born November 28, 1940 in Watauga County, Mary Helen the daughter of the late Glenn and Bertha Bumgardner Tester.
Mary was a member of Zionville Baptist Church where she enjoyed study and fellowship with her Sunday School class. She was looking forward to celebrating her 80th birthday in just a few days. She loved to read and watch movies. Her favorite pastime was to talk and visit with her friends and to serve as a prayer warrior for her family and friends.
She is survived by many cousins including Betty Jean Welch who was her caregiver over the past several years.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with the Reverend Leonard Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Mary Helen will lie in state from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hampton Funeral Service with the family receiving friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The family requests those attending the service please wear a mask.
Hampton Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the Tester Family.
