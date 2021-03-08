Marty Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday March 6th, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving husband, Brooke, and children following a period of declining health.
Marty was born March 5th, 1933, in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert and Mary Holcombe. She graduated from the University of Georgia and was a housewife and mother of five children. Along with raising her children, Marty enjoyed traveling the world, especially time spent in Hawaii, making new friends and sharing like interests in numerous hobbies. In recent years, the love of her grandchildren anchored Marty and Brooke back in the mountains of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, R.E. and Charles Holcombe, and a sister, Betty Hardgrove.
Marty is survived by her loving husbandm Brooke of 66 years; three sons, Ronnie Johnson and wife Jan, Charles Johnson and wife Caryn, Gordon Johnson, and wife Linn; two daughters, Leslie Cook and husband Herb, and Alison Johnson; nephew, Denson Hardgrove and wife Jackie; and niece, Beth Holcombe. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Will Johnson and wife Ali, Ian Johnson, Edward Johnson, Annie Linn Johnson, Taylor Cook Moring and husband Matt, and Sydney Cook; and great granddaughter, Carson Jane Moring.
A warm, "Thank You," to all the caretakers, with special thanks to Yvonne and Brenda over the last year. We would also like to thank Medi Home Hospice for all their help and support.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family.
