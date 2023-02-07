DEEP GAP — A 28-year-old man from Deep Gap has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, according to warrant documents.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles A. Giammatteo, 28, of Deep Gap, on January 31 and charged him with indecent liberties with a child.
According to warrant documents, Giammatteo on April 1 and July 30, 2022, allegedly “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of a juvenile “who was under the age of 16 years old at the time.”
According to the warrants, Giammatteo was greater than the age of 16 years old at the time and at least five years older than the victim.
Giammatteo was issued a March 10 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
