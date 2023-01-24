JONESBOROUGH, TN — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Allen England, of Watauga, was charged after a shooting occurred in the 200 block of Furnace Road in Jonesborough, Tennessee — near Johnson City.
According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and allegedly found England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
England is being held on a $25,000 bond, and his first court appearance was on Jan. 24 in Washington County Sessions Court.
