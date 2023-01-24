JONESBOROUGH, TN — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Allen England, of Watauga, was charged after a shooting occurred in the 200 block of Furnace Road in Jonesborough, Tennessee — near Johnson City. 

According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, and allegedly found England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office. 

