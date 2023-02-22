Healthy Living

Attention to overall wellness is key as individuals advance in age.  

 File photo

As we grow older, health should be seen as a priority and not something to be taken for granted. Seniors, who are often 65 years of age or older, require specialized health care to maintain their overall well-being and independence.

An important factor in maintaining good physical health in our older years involves remaining active and exercising to keep the body in fit condition. Many area senior centers offer opportunities for area residents to take advantage of available exercise and activity programs to help maintain.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.