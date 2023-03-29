Women's Health of the High Country ribbon cutting

Members the Avery Chamber of Commerce and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Women’s Health of the High Country with a ribbon cutting. Pictured are Dan Brigman, Robin Morgan, Anne Winkelman, Jonathan Bratter, Sarah Garvick, Addie Pedrick and David Tate.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BANNER ELK — Members of both the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 20, to give Banner Elk’s newest business a warm welcome.

Women’s Health of the High Country is located at 141 Shawneehaw Ave., in downtown Banner Elk, and is in the same building as Back in Action. Jonathan Bratter, a board-certified OB/GYN, and Sarah J. Garvick, a Certified Physician Assistant, work out of the office to provide a “modern approach” to women’s health, according to the practice’s website. Garvick has experience in family medicine, women’s health and gynecology, has worked as a physician’s assistant since 2011 and has worked in the High Country since 2014. Bratter is from South Florida and has provided care since 2007. The practice’s staff is small, with Bratter, Garvick and nursing assistant Addie Pedrick each being equal contributors to the operations, Bratter said.

