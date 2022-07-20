BOONE — After 21 months in operation, Willow Health and Wellness hosted a ribbon cutting with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

Friend of owner Gael Wood, Willow Health and Wellness Owner and Doctor Amanda Peters and massage therapist and Peters’s husband Justin Keiler cut the ribbon.

On July 15, face-painting, an ice cream truck and refreshments were available to patrons as Willow Health and Wellness officially celebrating their opening after nearly two years of serving the community. The ribbon cutting was postponed due to the pandemic.

Emily Burgess showed Zoe Coker her newly painted face.
Ken Frost and Michele Reid attended the ribbon cutting with their newly opened Frosties Ice Cream Express.

