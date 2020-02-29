BANNER ELK — The opening of North Carolina’s first alpine coaster has been delayed a little bit longer due to weather, according to the coaster’s social media pages.
“ Weather really causes us some delays but (the sheet rock) finally is going in and floors will be next,” the coaster’s Facebook and Instagram pages stated. “We are getting there but unfortunately we will not be open in February.”
The coaster is owned by Eric and Tara Bechard, a retired military family, who acquired the 5.83-acre property at 3229 Tynecastle Highway in January 2019.
Along with the coaster, a three-story alpine center is currently being constructed.
When completed, a two-person cart is designed to traverse the 2,930-foot track, including 2,160 feet of down track, which includes full left and right looping turns, a u-turn and a three-quarter turn. Riders control the speed of the ride through a brake system, but can reach speeds up to 27 mph.
