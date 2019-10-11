VALLE CRUCIS — During the past five years, Western Youth Network’s mentoring program has partnered with the corn maze and pumpkin patch at Harvest Farm in Valle Crucis.
Each year, Cassandra Bare with Harvest Farm has invited mentors and mentees with WYN to visit the corn maze for free. Bare said the farm likes to support WYN because the programs they offer for children are a “really special thing,” and the corm maze is something that pairs can do together.
“When we started Harvest Farm we wanted to glorify God in the way we ran the farm,” Bare said. “By helping those kids, that’s a way we can do that.”
The corn maze this year features a Sasquatch pattern with “Believe in Someone” as the overarching theme. The believing in someone sentiment is one that “fits beautifully with our program,” said Angela McMann, WYN’s mentoring program director.
WYN’s mentoring program pairs adult role models with youth between the ages of 6 and 17 in Avery and Watauga Counties who need a little extra support and guidance. According to WYN, approximately 191 children in the counties are served through the program each year. WYN offers mentor/mentee pairs opportunities to connect, such as coming to the corn maze.
Pairs were given the task of entering the maze and finding mailboxes within the course that would create a map. When the map was completed, it would show them the route to exit the maze. Bare said the corn maze offers a team building activity for those who visit by having them work together on the map.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are; it’s a challenge for anybody,” Bare said.
For more information on the Western Youth Network, visit www.westernyouthnetwork.org. More information on Harvest Farm can be found at www.harvestfarmllc.com/homepage.shtml.
