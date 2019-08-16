A group gathers on Aug. 8 for a check presentation from Wells Fargo to High Country United Way to be given to local nonprofits. Photographed are: Diane Creek, Louise Ham (Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission), High Country United Way Executive Director Marti Phillips, Mark Taggart, Melissa Soto (WAMY), Harley Atkins (Hospitality House’s RISE program), Taylor Vickery (Wells Fargo), Keith Shockley (Wells Fargo), Kate Gavenus, Tina Houston, Nancy Reigel, Tom Hughes, Allen Moseley, Joan Hearn and Susan Stuber.