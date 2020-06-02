BOONE — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $32,000 in college scholarships to nine students across its service area who are seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program, which is designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams.
In Watauga County, two students received a total of $7,000. The recipients are: Caroline Hoover, daughter of Stephen and Julie Hoover, who was awarded $4,000 to attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Emerson Huffman, daughter of Christopher and Brooke Huffman, who was awarded $3,000 to attend North Carolina State University.
Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin college preparations in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership skills while preparing for the college acceptance and scholarship interview process. Leadership Track students also receive real life skills like money management, social etiquette and public speaking. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.
This year marks the 61st year Blue Ridge has awarded college scholarships. To date, 485 area students and citizens have received $542,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.
For more information about the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, visit BlueRidgeEnergy.com and click on the “Community” tab or contact Grey Scheer, director of community relations, at (828) 759-8994 or gscheer@blueridgeenergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.