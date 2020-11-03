BOONE — Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Watauga Habitat for Humanity with a $15,000 grant to build an affordable home in the Meat Camp community. The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.
The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
“We’ve had a rich history of working with Wells Fargo to strengthen our Watauga Habitat eco-friendly neighborhood,” said Allison Jennings, Watauga Habitat’s director of development. “Wells Fargo understands safe and affordable housing transforms families and communities for generations to come. Now, more than ever, people need a safe place to call home,” said Jennings.
Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019 alone, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing, and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.
The grant will support the construction of a home for App State employee, Sheila Potter. This newly constructed home is the second App Builds a Home project. Students and staff from Appalachian State have committed to fundraising and building this home. “App State students are thrilled to have a jump-start on fundraising thanks to Wells Fargo Builds support,” said Jennings. To learn more about App Builds a Home visit appbuildsahome.appstate.edu.
Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. Now in these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes. For more information, visit their website at https://www.wataugahabitat.org/home.
