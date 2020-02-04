GREENSBORO — The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 8-10 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Congratulations to Watauga County Farm Bureau President Jim Bryan, who was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.
Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their county president for this recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.
