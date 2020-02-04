Farm Bureau awards

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Watauga County Farm Bureau President Jim Bryan and the winning agents. Pictured from left are (front row) Agent Cameron Smith, Agent Jordan Rowan, Agent Ben Mckethan, Watauga County Farm Bureau Board President Jim Bryan and N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance President Jim Wooten; and (back row) Watauga County Farm Bureau Agency Manager Toby Oliver, Agent Joey Lucas, Agent Bradley Myers and Agent Johnny Carson.

 Photo submitted

GREENSBORO — The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 8-10 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Congratulations to Watauga County Farm Bureau President Jim Bryan, who was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their county president for this recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

Send your business and consumer news and announcements to editor@wataugademocrat.com.

