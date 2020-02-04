North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Watauga County Farm Bureau President Jim Bryan and the winning agents. Pictured from left are (front row) Agent Cameron Smith, Agent Jordan Rowan, Agent Ben Mckethan, Watauga County Farm Bureau Board President Jim Bryan and N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance President Jim Wooten; and (back row) Watauga County Farm Bureau Agency Manager Toby Oliver, Agent Joey Lucas, Agent Bradley Myers and Agent Johnny Carson.