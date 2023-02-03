BOONE — The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Appalachian Enterprise Center, located at 130 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. The meeting is open to the public.
This is the first meeting since the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has assumed administrative responsibility for the of the Watauga EDC, which took effect on Jan. 1. This also marks the first meeting of the newly appointed board, including three at-large members that were approved by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17.
This meeting agenda will include a review of current bylaws, meeting dates and frequency, currently established economic development priorities, and an election of officers. The 11-member Watauga EDC roster includes:
At-Large Appointees
Suzanne Livesay, Executive Director, Appalachian Theatre of the High Country
Dan Meyer, Retired Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO
Lee Rankin, Owner, Apple Hill Farm, President, NC Agrotourism Networking Association
Appointed by Municipality
Bob Bertini, Town of Seven Devils, resident (appointed by Seven Devils Town Council)
Tim Futrelle, Town of Boone, Mayor
Pete Gherini, Town of Blowing Rock, Councilmember
Barry Kaufman, Town of Beech Mountain, Mayor
Larry Turnbow, Watauga County Board of Commissioners, Chair
Appointed by Position
Matthew Dockham, Director of External Affairs and Community Relations, Appalachian State University
Charles Hardin, President/CEO, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
David Jackson, President/CEO, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce
Joe Furman serves as the Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as staff to the Watauga EDC. Furman held the same position for Watauga County from 2003-2022. He recently retired from Watauga County after a 38.5-year career that also included his service as Director of Planning and Inspections.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.