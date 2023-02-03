Watauga EDC

BOONE — The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Appalachian Enterprise Center, located at 130 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. The meeting is open to the public.

This is the first meeting since the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has assumed administrative responsibility for the of the Watauga EDC, which took effect on Jan. 1. This also marks the first meeting of the newly appointed board, including three at-large members that were approved by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17. 

