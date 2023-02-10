Watauga EDC Meeting Feb. 9.jpg

Members of the Watauga Economic Development Commission taking notes during their meeting February 9th. (L to R) Suzanne Livesay (at-large), Charles Hardin (Blowing Rock Chamber), Dan Meyer (at-large), Joe Furman (Boone Area Chamber of Commerce), Larry Turnbow (Watauga County), Pete Gherini (Town of Blowing Rock)

 Photo courtesy Boone Chamber of Commerce

BOONE — The Watauga Economic Development Commission met for its first meeting since the Watauga County Board of Commissioners re-organized the group. Recently appointed at-large members Suzanne Livesay (Appalachian Theatre) and Lee Rankin (Apple Hill Farm) were in attendance for their first meeting while Dan Meyer (Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, retired) was the lone at-large member that previously served on the Watauga EDC. 

Joe Furman, director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, led the Thursday, Feb. 9 meeting, sharing the history of the organization since its inception in 1984. He also advised the group on the current articles of association and rules of procedure, and offered minor modifications that would bring the founding documents up to standards that match the current mission of the EDC. The group also reviewed previous projects and investment history made by the EDC, which included the development of the Watauga County Industrial Park, investments in the High Country Food Hub, Middle Fork Greenway and Boone Underground to name a few.

