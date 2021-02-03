The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Child care facilities and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
Jan. 26
Country Inn and Suites pool, located at 818 East King St. in Boone, received 46 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for low chlorine, six demerit points for improper water pH levels, six demerit points for water being too hot, four demerit points for missed water tests, four demerit points for shipped paint, four demerit points for an unclean skimmer, four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for an unmaintained barrier, four demerit points for improperly draining decks, two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room and two demerit points for not having floor drains in restrooms. Country Inn and Suites pool received 20 and 34 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel Developmental Day, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for sanitizer being too strong. Mabel Developmental Day received eight and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Western Watauga TLC, located at 1769 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received 12 demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for water being too hot, six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products and two demerit points for unclean premises and unmaintained equipment. Western Watauga TLC received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
