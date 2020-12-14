The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and mobile food units are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency and residential care facilities are inspected once per year.
Dec. 1
Eleven80, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention. Eleven80 received 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 2
Cafe Violette, located at 1132 Main St. Suite 102 in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods. Cafe Violette received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taqueria Dona Chelo, located at 434 Blue Bird Lane in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The mobile food unit received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths.
Watauga Opp Creekside Group Home, located at 1099 Winklers Creek Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The residential Care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, two demerit points for uncleaned linens, three demerit points for unmaintained and uncleaned floors and one demerit point for unmaintained walls and ceilings. Watauga Opp Creekside Group Home received five and seven demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Opp Kellwood, located at 364 Kellwood Drive in Boone, received six demerit points. The residential Care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, two demerit points for unmaintained linens and furniture, a one-point demerit for unmaintained floors and one demerit point for unmaintained walls and ceilings. Watauga Opp Kellwood received eight and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 4
Lily's Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lily's Snack Bar received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Ray House, located at 6837 U.S. 421 in Deep Gap, received six demerit points. The residential care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, two demerit points for unclean floors and two demerit points for improper vermin control. Ray House received six and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 8
Macado's of Boone, located at 539 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored garbage and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macado's of Boone received an 84 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.