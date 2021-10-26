The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
Oct. 14
Chick-Fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chick-Fil-A received a 95.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter produce No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Harris Teeter produce No. 165 received a 99.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Starbucks No. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Harris Teeter Starbucks No. 165 received a 99.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 15
Eleven80 Eatery Onwheels, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received a final score of 99.5. The mobile food facility received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Eleven80 Eatery Onwheels received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone pool, located at 1075 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for an improper slope, four demerit points for needed maintenance, four demerit points for unmaintained doors, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for not having a light in the chemical building and two demerit points for an improperly located hose bib. Holiday Inn Boone pool received 28 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone spa, located at 1075 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper signage, four demerit points for needed maintenance, four demerit points for unmaintained doors, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for not having a light in the chemical building and two demerit points for an improperly located hose bib. Holiday Inn Boone spa received 20 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 18
New China Buffet, located at 1200 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. New China Buffet received a 94 in its previous inspection.
Panera Bread, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Panera Bread received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Oct. 19
Arby’s, located at 1495 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Arby’s received a 95 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Espresso News, located at 267B Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Espresso News received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hatchet Coffee, located at 150A Den-Mac Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Hatchet Coffee received a 96 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s, located at 344 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardee’s received a 96 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351, located at 748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351 received a 92 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Community Recreation Center competition pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Watauga Community Recreation Center competition pool received no demerit points in its previous inspection.
Watauga Community Recreation Center leisure pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for leaks in the equipment room. Watauga Community Recreation Center leisure pool received four demerit points in its previous inspection.
