The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice a year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Oct. 21
Juice Boone, located at 240 Shadowline Suite A8 in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a half-point demerit for in-use utensils improperly stored and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Juice Boone received a 96 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Penn Station East Coast Subs 351, located at 1748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances. a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Penn Station East Coast Subs 351 received a 95.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 24
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unaccessible hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Clean Eats received a 97 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 94 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rivers Street Ale House received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 25
Circle K 2720140, located at 1218 State Farm Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances. Circle K 2720140 received a 95.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Espresso News, located at 267B Howard Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for plumbing in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for lighting and ventilation not meeting requirements. Espresso News received a 97 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Hardee's of Boone, located at 344 East King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for contamination, a one-point demerit for improper use of equipment, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardee's of Boone received a 97 in its previous inspection.
Lowes Meat Market #177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Lowes Meat Market #177 received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Taqueria El Paso, located at 2693A Highway 105 in Boone received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taqueria El Paso received a 91 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 26
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mikes Inland Seafood, located at 174 Jefferson Highway in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Mikes Inland Seafood received a 97.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Walmart Deli 2496 received a 98 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 27
The Penny Path, located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. The Penny Path received a 91 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Zaxby's, located at 545 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
