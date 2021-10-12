The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year and rest/nursing homes and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Oct. 5
Earth Fare meat market, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Earth Fare meat market received a 97 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 6
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisory notes on the menus, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse receptacles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Elevation 3333 received a 92 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Care Facility, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received a final score of 90.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unclean floors, a one-point demerit for unmaintained walls and ceilings, a two-point demerit for facilities not being conveniently located, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for inadequate hand dryers, a one-point demerit for water not being hot enough, a one-point demerit for unclean bathrooms, a one-point demerit for standing water outside and a one-point demerit for improper item storage. Mountain Care Facility received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Care kitchen, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee food knowledge, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mountain Care kitchen received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 7
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained furnishings and four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Lynhill Child Development Center received 38 and 21 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.