The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools, year-round spas and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Jan. 5
Publix deli 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Deli 1548 received a 100 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix seafood 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Seafood 1548 received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7923, located at 1256 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for an unmaintained handwashing sink, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway 7923 received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 6
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Five Guys Burgers and Fries received a 98.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s, located at 344 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Hardee’s received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Outback Steakhouse 3458, located at 8280 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a lack of hand towels, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities. Outback Steakhouse 3458 received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
Jan. 7
La Quinta Inn spa, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received a two-point demerit for an unmaintained pool, a four-point demerit for unmaintained premises and a two-point demerit for unmaintained facilities. La Quinta Inn Spa received 14 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn pool, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for an unmaintained pool, a four-point demerit for unmaintained premises and a two-point demerit for unmaintained facilities. La Quinta Inn Pool received 24 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel After School, located at 404 Mabelschool Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mabel After School received 17 and 5 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Pedalin’ Pig Boone, located at 2968 unit A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper precleaning, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin’ Pig Boone received a 93 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 8
Saks Grill, located at 450 East King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final sore of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Saks Grill received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
