The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities, residential care facilities and tattoo parlors are inspected once per year.
Sept. 20
Noble Tattoo and Piercing, located at 432 W. King St. in Boone, received no demerit points.
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received 11 demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improperly stored food, two demerit points for an employee not wearing a hair net and four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunny Side received 12 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Inn at Ragged Gardens, located 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Inn at Ragged Gardens received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 22
180 Float Spa Float Pod, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for an improperly ventilated equipment room. 180 Float Spa Float Pod received four demerit points in its previous inspection.
180 Float Spa Float Suite, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for an improperly ventilated equipment room. 180 Float Spa Float Suite received eight demerit points in its previous inspection.
Come Back Shack, located at 1521 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisories on the menu, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Come Back Shack received a 94 in each of its previous two inspections.
Lindsay Home, located at 394 Camp Joy Road in Zionville, received 12 demerit points. The residential care facility received five demerit points for improper food protection, two demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, three demerit points for unmaintained floors and two demerit points for not meeting ventilation requirements. Lindsay Home received four and three demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Papa John’s, located at 512 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for damaged sauce cans, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Papa John’s received a 93 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sugar Grove Developmental Day School, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained furniture. Sugar Grove Developmental Day School received seven and 25 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis After School, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for needed cleaning. Valle Crucis After School received two and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
