The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, educational food services and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and institutional food services are inspected four-times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Sept. 23
ASU North End Zone, located at 135 Jack Branch Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The education food service received a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU North End Zone received a 95 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 26
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 162 Shadow Line Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for lack of contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried and stored utensils, equipments and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 95 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Main Dining Hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Art of Living Main Dining Hall received a 93 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for a lack of certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly separated and protected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of rodents and insects, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilitates. China Wok received a 92.5 and 88.5 in its previous two inspections.
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food-contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Kitchen received an 98.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Care Kitchen, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for a lack of certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mountain Care Kitchen received a 95 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home Kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade a final score of 93. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly separated and protected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean services, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. RHA Group Home Kitchen received a 92.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 27
Boone Saloon, located at 489 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Saloon received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Thompsons Seafood, located at 5714 Old Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked food, a two-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects, rodents and other unauthorized animals, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Thompsons Seafood received a 90 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 29
ASU Park Place and McAllisters Select, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The educational food service received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly dried, stored and handled equipment, linens and utensils. ASU Park Place and McAllisters Select received a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Sabeing Boone King, located at 454 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly handled utensils, linens and equipments, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sabeing Boone King received a 94 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 30
Harris Teeter Produce 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Produce 165 received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Meat 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Meat 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Produce 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Produce 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.