The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Nov. 1
Appalachian State University Park Place and McAllister’s Select, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian State University Park Place and McAllister’s Select received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Hardin Park School lunchroom received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Los Tres Reyes, located at 282 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The meat market received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Los Tres Reyes received a 92 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7921, located at 2702 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway No. 7921 received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Nov. 2
Bethel afterschool, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received 17 demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products, two demerit points for improper storage facilities and six demerit points for an unapproved manhole cover. Bethel afterschool received two and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel pre-K, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received 28 demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improper handwashing procedures, six demerit points for improperly stored potentially hazardous foods, five demerit points improperly stored food, four demerit points for water not getting hot enough, six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products and two demerit points for an unclean A/C filter. Bethel pre-K received seven and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Capone’s, located at 139 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having functioning thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Capone’s received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Subway at Exxon, located at 1023 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unsafe food and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Subway at Exxon received a 96.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis pre-K, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received no demerit points. The child care facility received 11 and five demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 3
Blowing Rock Market, located at 990 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Market received a 93.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sunny Rock, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods. Sunny Rock received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 4
Café Violette, located at 1132 Main St., Suite No. 102, in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Café Violette received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Coyote Kitchen received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7923, located at 1256 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway No. 7923 received a 93.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
