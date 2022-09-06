The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round spas are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Aug. 29
Chetola Lodge, located at 500 North Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chetola Lodge received a 95.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Domino’s, located at 702 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Domino’s received a 98.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom in Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly separated and protected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used wiping clothes, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 94 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 30
Booneshine Brewing Co., located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplies at the hand-washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for lack of prevention of contamination, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Booneshine Brewing Co. received a 97 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Mint Cuisine of India, located at 203 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly separated and protected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for lack of contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Mint Cuisine of India received a 94 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Storie Street Grille, located at 1167 South Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper stores utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Storie Street Grille received a 93 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 31
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Hellbender Beverage received a 95 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
The Local, located at 179 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for food and non-food contact with unapproved surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Local received a 93 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 1
Harris Teeter Meat Market, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Meat Market received a 97 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Starbucks 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter Starbucks 165 received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 Burrell Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 96 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.