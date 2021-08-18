The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and year-round swimming pools and rest/nursing homes are inspected twice per year.
Aug. 2
Wendy’s, located at 1016 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wendy’s received a 97.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 3
The Rock Bar and Grill, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Suite G, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees contacting food with bare hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. The Rock Bar and Grill received a 92 in each of its previous two inspections.
Aug. 4
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 99.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Appalachian State Rec Center pool, located at 150 Bodenheiner Drive in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, six demerit points for the emergency phone not working and two demerit points for water in the equipment room. Appalachian State Rec Center pool received two and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Local, located at 179 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a one-point demerit for an unsupplied handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest control, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Local received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 5
Appalachian State North End Zone, located at 135 Jack Branch Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils.
Lowes deli, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes deli received a 95.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes meat market No. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Lowes meat market No. 177 received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes produce market No. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for improper stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes produce market No. 177 received a 97 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 6
Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received a final score of 94. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for floors not being easy to clean, a one-point demerit for inadequate storage, a two-point demerit for an improper food supply and a two-point demerit for improper food protection. Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
