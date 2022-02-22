The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 11
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting management requirements, a one-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Elevation 3333 received a 92 in each of its previous two inspections.
Towneplace Suites pool, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for not meeting equipment room requirements and two demerit points for water not being hot enough. TownPlace Suites pool received 30 and 28 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 14
Boone Boards, located at 1087 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100.
La Quinta Inn and Suites, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unmaintained storage rooms. La Quinta Inn and Suites received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Care Kitchen, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mountain Care Kitchen received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 15
Farm Cafe, located at 617 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Farm Cafe received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Cardinal Burger Wagon, located at 1711 N.C. 105 in Boone, received a final score of 98.5. The mobile food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The Cardinal Burger Wagon received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
TownePlace Suites, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens. Towneplace Suites received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
Towneplace Suites Morning Break, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention. TownePlace Suites Morning Break received a 97 in its previous inspection.
Feb. 16
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures. Blowing Rock School cafeteria received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Chetola Resort pool, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for missing drain covers, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, two demerit points for the pool not being deep enough, four demerit points for unmaintained decks and two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room. Chetola Resort pool received 16 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Subway on U.S. 421 no. 34925, located at 1543B U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Subway on U.S. 421 No. 34925 received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sunny Rock, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures. Sunny Rock received a 95 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 17
Samaritan’s Purse food services, located at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances. Samaritan’s Purse food services received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.