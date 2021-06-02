The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Seasonal swimming pools and seasonal wading pools are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
May 20
Town of Blowing Rock pool, located at 173 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock, received 10 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for rusted sinks and hand dryers. Town of Blowing Rock pool received 12 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 21
Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center lap pool, located at 232 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for a water leak in chemical storage and two demerit points for water being too hot in the restrooms. The Wellness Center lap pool received 14 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center therapy pool, located at 232 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed depth markers, six demerit points for a short throw rope, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for a water leak in chemical storage and two demerit points for water being too hot in the restrooms. The Wellness Center therapy pool received 18 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 25
Deer Valley Club outdoor pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for missing weirs, four demerit points for a missing vacuum cover, four demerit points for a fence gap being too large, four demerit points for loose deck coping, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room, two demerit points for a missing backflow preventer and two demerit points for bathrooms having no floor drains. Deer Valley Club outdoor pool received 12 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Deer Valley Club wading pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The seasonal wading pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, six demerit points for an unmaintained equalizer cover, four demerit points for a fence gap being too large, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room, two demerit points for a missing backflow preventer and two demerit points for bathrooms having no floor drains. Deer Valley Club wading pool received 12 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 26
Heavenly Mountain pool, located at 1896 Heavenly Mountain Drive in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for needed fence maintenance and four demerit points for needed deck maintenance. Heavenly Mountain pool received eight and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 27
Mill Ridge POA pool, located at 196 River Road No. 1 in Banner Elk, received 14 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received six demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures and four demerit points for unclean skimmers. Mill Ridge POA pool received eight and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
