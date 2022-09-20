The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, limited food facilities, educational food services and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and tattoo artists are inspected once a year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Sept. 9
Chilis 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgeable person in charge, a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage and identification of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper lighting and ventilation. Chilis 1533 received a 92.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Coyote Kitchen received a 97.5 in its previous inspection.
Hen Kitty Tattoo, located at 656 Highway 105 Bypass in Boone, received zero demerit points.
Sept. 12
Cove Creek After School, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper size, location, accessibility and repair of sinks, toilets and potty chairs and a four-point demerit for unmaintained flooring. Cove Creek After School received 13 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek School Cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek School Cafeteria received a 99.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
El Rincon Restaurant, located at 870 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and handled utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly disposed garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. El Rincon received a 93.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park After School, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received nine demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for lack of hand-washing signs in bathrooms, a four-point demerit for unmaintained flooring and a three-point demerit for improper temperatures. Hardin Park After School received 10 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park Pre K, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received a six-point demerit for improper holding temperatures for potentially hazardous foods and a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning solutions. Hardin Park Pre K received two and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School Lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Hardin Park School Lunchroom received a 97 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received a six-point demerit for improperly stored hazardous products and a two-point demerit for unmaintained premises. Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek received zero and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Pathways, located at 453 Howards Creek Road in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for lack of hot water, a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning solutions, a three-point demerit for improperly stored non-hazardous products, a four-point demerit for unmaintained water play centers, a four-point demerit for unmaintained flooring, a two-point demerit for improper handling of solid waste, a three-point demerit for ineffective control of rodents, insects and other vermin and a two-point demerit for unmaintained premises. Mountain Pathways received 21 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 13
ASU River Street Cafe, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The education food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored handled utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. ASU River Street Cafe received a 93 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley After School, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper size, location, accessibility and repair of sinks, toilets and potty chairs and a two-point demerit for unmaintained premises. Green Valley After School received three and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley Pre K, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received 11 demerit points. The child care facility received a six-point demerit for improperly stored hazardous products, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a three-point demerit for ineffective control of rodents, insects and other vermin. Green Valley Pre K received two demerit points in its previous to inspections.
Green Valley School Lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Green Valley School Lunchroom received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hissho Sushi at App State University, located at 480 Rivers Street, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used wiping cloths. Hissho Sushi at App State University received a 97.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly disposed garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taco Bell received a 94 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 81.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for improperly supplied and accessible hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective methods to prevent insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Woodlands received an 85.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections. The restaurant can request a re-inspection that will be done within 15 days of the request.
Sept. 14
Blowing Rock After School, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received zero demerit points. Blowing Rock After School received zero and ten demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock School Cafeteria, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunch room received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Blowing Rock School Cafeteria received an 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Seafood 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Seafood 1548 received a 98 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
Rivers Walk Swimming Pool, located at 144 Poplar Grove Road in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for poor water quality, a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool walks and floors, a four-point demerit for for unclean pool surface and gutters, a four-point demerit for improper gate construction and a four-point demerit for obstructed decks. Rivers Walk Swimming Pool received 16 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 15
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elevation 3333 received a 92 and 87 in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Breakfast Bar, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The limited food facility received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager and a half-point demerit for improperly disposed garbage and refuse. La Quinta Breakfast Bar received a 98 in its previous inspections.
Mabel Developmental Day Care, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received six demerit points. The child care facility received a six-point demerit improperly stored hazardous products. Mabel Developmental Day Care received two and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel School Lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures.Mabel School Lunchroom received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 Breakfast, located at 2419 NC Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The limited food facility received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager and a half-point demerit for improperly disposed garbage and refuse. Super 8 Breakfast received a 98 in its previous inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.