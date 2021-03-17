The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
March 9
Fairfield Inn pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for improper pool ladder clearance, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for water leaks in the equipment room. Fairfield Inn pool received 24 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
J&M General Store and Grill, located at 5030 U.S. 321 S. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. J&M General Store and Grill received a 97.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC food service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink usage and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. The Foley Center LCWL food service received a 99 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 10
Blowing Rock Ale House and Inn, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Ale House and Inn received a 97.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Blowing Rock breakfast bar, located at 8412 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for uncalibrated thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Holiday Inn Blowing Rock breakfast bar received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
Storie Street Grille, located at 1167 S. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for leaving stickers on pans. Storie Street Grill received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
