The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Oct. 8
Betty’s Biscuits, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 91. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Betty’s Biscuits received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 11
Food Lion meat market No. 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Food Lion meat market No. 1503 received a 98.5 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion produce No. 1503, located at 350 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion produce No. 1503 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Melanie’s, located at 664 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Melanie’s received a 96.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 12
Boone Drug at King Street, located at 202 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Drug at King Street received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Farm to Flame, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 97.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for improper pest protections, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Farm to Flame received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Publix meat No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Publix meat No. 1548 received a 98 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Publix produce No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The food stand received a 100 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sabeing Boone King, located at 454 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sabeing Boone King received a 90 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 13
Cove Creek After School, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received 13 demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, three demerit points for improperly stored toxic substances, four demerit points for unmaintained floors and two demerit points for unmaintained equipment. Cove Creek After School received 10 and 15 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for improper stored single-use articles. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen received a 97.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion deli No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion deli No. 922 received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Food Lion meat market No. 922 received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taste Grill received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Pedalin’ Pig Boone, located at 2968 A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin’ Pig Boone received a 95 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
