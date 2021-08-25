The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and year-round swimming pools and rest/nursing homes are inspected twice per year.
Aug. 9
RHA Group Home, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received a final score of 91. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unclean walls and ceilings, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks, a two-point demerit for improperly stored solid waste, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper vermin exclusion, a half-point demerit for inadequate storage, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled feeding syringes, a one-point demerit for unclean or unmaintained furniture and a half-point demerit for improperly stored patient contact items. RHA Group Home received a 92.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The institutional food service facility received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. RHA Group Home kitchen received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 10
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 81. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for employees not washing hands properly, a two-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for food not being in safe condition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for not having proper thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella’s Italian Restaurant received an 85.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles meats No. 84, located at 2575 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Ingles meats No. 84 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Aug. 11
Juice Boone, located at 240 Shadowline Drive, Suite A8, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for not having sanitizer test strips. Juice Boone received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Aug. 12
Hound Ears Fitness Center swim spa, located at 540 Dogwood in Boone, received zero demerit points.
Inn at Crestwood pool, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for not having slip resistant floors in the restrooms. Inn at Crestwood pool received 12 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 13
Jimmy John’s Blowing Rock Road No. 1282, located at 1778 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jimmy John’s Blowing Rock Road No. 1282 received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 16
Jimmy John’s — downtown, located at 525 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Jimmy John’s — downtown received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 97 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 17
My Pho, located at 784 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for employees not washing hands properly, a two-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. My Pho received a 95 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.