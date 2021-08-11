The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and year-round spas and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
July 27
Barberitos, located at 2575 N.C. 105 S., Suites 9 and 10, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 90 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Cracker Barrel No. 695, located at 1601 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cracker Barrel No. 695 received a 94 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Subway No. 34925, located at 1543B U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper warewashing temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Subway No. 34925 received a 95.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tucker’s Café, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Suite D, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Tucker’s Café received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
July 28
Basil’s Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basil’s Fresh Pasta received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Taco Bell received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
July 29
El Rincon Restaurant, located at 870 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. El Rincon Restaurant received a 95.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
July 30
Learning and Fun Preschool, located at 107 Hunters Point in Boone, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for not having a mop sink. Learning and Fun Preschool received 25 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Finmore at 241 spa, located at 241 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received zero demerit points.
