The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
Feb. 15
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 94 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taste Grill received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 16
Chetola Resort pool, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for the pool being too shallow, two demerit points for a loose handrail, four demerit points for needed door maintenance and four demerit points for needed deck maintenance. Chetola Resort pool received 20 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Penny Path, located at 278 Shoppes On The Parkway Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles.
Twigs, located at 7956 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for improper handwashing sink use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper food disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper menu advisories, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Twigs received a 93 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 17
Cedar Village pool, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for a skimmer missing its weir, four demerit points for improper pool signage, four demerit points for an improperly closing door, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for improper drainage. Cedar Village pool received 14 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village spa, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 38 demerit points. The year-round spa received six demerit points for improper water pH, six demerit points for a missing drain cover, four demerit points for an improper spa shell, four demerit points for not having skimmers, two demerit points for unapproved steps and handrail, four demerit points for improper doors, four demerit points for improper decks, four demerit points for an improper filter, two demerit points for an improper equipment room and two demerit points for not having proper drainage in bathrooms. Cedar Village spa received 30 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Yonahlossee Club pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for the pool being too shallow, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, two demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for the bottom step being too high, four demerit points for needed door maintenance, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for needed equipment room maintenance and two demerit points for not having a hose bib in restrooms. Two demerit points are listed as an error, meaning the year-round swimming pool likely only received 28 demerit points. Yonahlossee Club pool received 16 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
