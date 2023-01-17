The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, tattoo artists are inspected once per year, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and public school lunchrooms and mobile food units are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 9
Osaka Chinese & Japanese, located at 214 Southgate Drive #22 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for equipment improperly dried, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Osaka Chinese & Japanese received a 91 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Parkway School Cafeteria, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Parkway School Cafeteria received a 99.5 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment improperly stored, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rivers Street Ale House received a 95 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 10
Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received a final grade of 96.5. The mobile food units received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits received a 96 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for wiping cloths improperly used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 94.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory provided for raw and undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage of linens, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received a 95 and 84 in its previous two inspections.
Noble Tattoo and Piercings, located at 432 West King Street in Boone, received no violations.
Jan. 11
Waffle House, located at 881 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Waffle House received a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Wildwood Community Market, located at 182 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances. Wildwood Community Market received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 12
Little Village Grill, located at 450 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition.
Jan. 13
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory provided for raw or undercooked foods, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 93 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Pool, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures in dressing and sanitary facilities. La Quinta Pool received eight and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn Spa, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received 13 demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for unmaintained water quality, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperatures in dressing and sanitary facilities. La Quinta Inn Spa received 16 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
