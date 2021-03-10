The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities and elderly nutrition facilities are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
March 1
Circle K No. 2721599, located at 2958 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Circle K No. 2721599 received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 2
Kindly Kitchen, located at 659 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Kindly Kitchen received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Project on Aging, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The elderly nutrition facility received a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Watauga Project on Aging received a 98 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 3
Deer Valley indoor pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for chipped paint in the pool, four demerit points with intent to suspend for improper depth markers, four demerit points with intent to suspend for unmaintained decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. Deer Valley indoor pool received 14 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Lowes meat market No. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for unsupplied paper towels and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Lowes meat market No. 177 received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes produce market No. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Lowes produce market No. 177 received a 99 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis Conference Center kitchen, located at 146 Skiles Way in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crucis Conference Center kitchen received a 94.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
March 4
Courtyard by Marriott pool, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room. Courtyard by Marriott pool received six and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota Amenity Center pool, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for water being too hot. Echota Amenity Center pool received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota Amenity Center spa, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for water being too hot. Echota Amenity Center spa received six and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The year-round pool received six demerit points and an immediate suspension for improper chlorine levels, six demerit points and an immediate suspension for water pH being too high, four demerit points and an intent to suspend for improper depth markers, two demerit points for improper pool ladder clearance, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room. Fairfield Inn Pool is suspended and required to keep a “pool closed” sign on the door until passing a re-inspection. Fairfield Inn Pool received six and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 N.C. 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees handling food with bare hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Grandview Restaurant received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The institutional food service facility received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. RHA Group Home kitchen received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Thompson’s Seafood, located at 5714 Old U.S. 421 S. in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Thompson’s Seafood received a 91 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
March 5
Capone’s, located at 139 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Capone’s received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Deer Valley indoor pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for improper water chlorine levels, four demerit points for chipped paint in the pool, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room. Deer Valley indoor pool received 24 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.