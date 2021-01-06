The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Dec. 18
McDonald’s, located at 896 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for improper stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. McDonald’s received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Sagebrush Steakhouse and Saloon, located at 1111 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for an unsupplied handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Sagebrush Steakhouse and Saloon received a 92 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 21
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Rock Bar and Grill, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. The Rock Bar and Grill received a 92 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 22
Ten High Country Lanes, located at 261 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ten High Country Lanes received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Dec. 31
Ingles Deli 84, located at 2575 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Ingles Deli 84 received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie Cowboy Cantina, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Tweetsie Cowboy Cantina received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie Feed and Seed, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unsupplied water test strips. Tweetsie Feed and Seed received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
