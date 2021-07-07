The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools are inspected two times per year.
June 28
Willie Brooks BBQ, located at 1475 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for storing moldy food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improper stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Willie Brooks BBQ received a 93.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
June 29
Los Tres Reyes, located at 282 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The meat market received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for a broken thermometer, a one-point demerit for mites being present and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use items. Los Tres Reyes received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Studio West Apartments pool, located at 173 Graduate Lane in Boone, received 36 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points and an order for suspension for improper water quality, four demerit points for missing tiles, two demerit points for loose handrails, four demerit points for not having enough inlets, four demerit points and an order for suspension for an unattached fence, four demerit points and an order for suspension for obstructed decks, four demerit points and an order for suspension for the salt water system not working properly, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for not having the right ventilation in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having a floor drain in the restroom. Studio West Apartments pool received 50 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
June 30
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Famous Toastery received a 95 in its previous inspection.
