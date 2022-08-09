The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and residential care and tattoo facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
July 29
Food Lion Deli 2592, located at 1864 Old Us Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 2592 received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 2592, located at 1864 Old Us Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 2592 received a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce 2592, located at 1864 Old Us Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Food Lion Produce 2592 received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 1
Lindsay Home, located at 394 Camp Joy Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The residential care facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained toilet, hand-washing, laundry and bathing facilities. Lindsay Home received 12 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 2
Howard Station, located at 268 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Howard Station received a 97 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 3
Cracker Barrel 695, located at 1601 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cracker Barrel 695 received a 95 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a three-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of rodents, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Dos Amigos received an 84 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 4
Hollow Moon Tattoo, located at 200 Den Mac Drive in Boone, received no demerit points. Hallow Moon Tattoo received no demerit points in its previous two inspections.
ASU Recreation Center Pool, located at 150 Bodenheimer Drive in Boone, receive four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room. ASU Recreation Center Pool receive eight and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 5
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee beverages, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Famous Toastery received a 93.5 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
