The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurant are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms and institutional food services are inspected four time per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 18
Elwoods Hatchet House, located at 199-C Jefferson Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for person in charge not aware of responsibilities, a one-point demerit for lack of accessible hand washing sink, a two-point demerit for food in bad repair, a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elwoods Hatchet House received 90 and 93 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 21
Basils Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of accessible hand washing sink, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basils Fresh Pasta received a 93.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Cracker Barrel 695, located at 1601 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping clothes, a half-point demerit for equipment and utensils improperly dried, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cracker Barrel 695 received a 94.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager and a one-point demerit for employees not aware of responsibilities related to food-borne illness prevention. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 96 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 22
Hardin Park School Lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Hardin Park School Lunchroom received a 97.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home Kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point for contamination, a half-point for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. RHA Group Home Kitchen received a 93 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Subway at Exxon, located at 1023 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Subway at Exxon received a 93 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 of Boone Breakfast Bar, located at 2419 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for wiping cloths improperly used.
Taqueria La Monarca, located at 2530 Highway 412 North in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taqueria La Monarca received a 88.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 23
Fairfield Inn, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The lodging establishment received a half-point demerit for employee drinks improperly stored, a two-point demerit for bare-hand contact ready-to-eat food, a two-point demerit for improper sewage and waste water disposal, a two-point demerit for furnishings in bad repair and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for linen improperly handled and stored. Fairfield Inn received a 93 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures used for hot holding, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for wiping cloths improperly used and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 92.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
