The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools, year-round spas, year-round wading pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishment are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 10
Cracker Barrel 695, located at 1601 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cracker Barrel 695 received a 90.5 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 13
Wild Craft Eatery, located at 506 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-point demerit for improperly supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wild Craft Eatery received a 90 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Earth Fare Deli, located at 178 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5 The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use articles, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Far Deli received a 85.5 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 14
Outback Steakhouse 3458, located at 8280 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for equipment improperly dried, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Outback Steakhouse 3458 received a 96 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 15
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes Deli, located at 267 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes Deli received a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment. Hellbender received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Hellbender Bed, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Hellbender Bed received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
El Rincon Restaurant, located at 870 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. El Rincon Restaurant received a 90 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Chilis 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chilis 1533 received a 94.5 and 86 in its previous two inspections.
March 16
Willow Valley Resort Wading Pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 12 demerit points. The year-round wading pool received a four-point demerit for lack of water quality written records, a four-point demerit for improper fencing, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of soap in showers. Willow Valley Resort Wading Pool received 16 and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort Spa, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of water quality written records, a four-point demerit for improper fencing, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room, a two-point demerit for improperly installed handrails and a two-point demerit for lack of soap in showers. Willow Valley Resort Spa received 24 and14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort Pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of water quality written records, a four-point demerit for improper fencing, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room, a four-point demerit for non-working flow meter and a two-point demerit for lack of soap in showers. Willow Valley Resort Pool received 16 and 26 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Vicious Biscuits, located at 702 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures.
Rooted on King, located at 659 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures used and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition.
Mabel School Lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Mabel School Lunchroom received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mabel Developmental Day, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received four demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for sinks in bad repair. Mabel Developmental Day received zero and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn Breakfast Bar, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for lack for personal cleanliness. Fairfield Inn Breakfast Bar received a 95.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites Pool, located at 1184 Hwy 105 in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for loose handrails, a two-point demerit for improperly stored chemicals, a two-point demerit for rush on door frames and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Comfort Suites Pool received 16 and 30 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School Lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Bethel School Lunchroom received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 17
Watauga Medical Center Cafe, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Watauga Medical Center Cafe received 90 and 93 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Table at Crestwood, located at 3236 Shulls Mills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Table at Crestwood received a 96 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Melanies, located at 664 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for inadequate hot water capacity, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Melanies received a 96 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Main Dining Hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper use of food additives, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Arts of Living Main Dining Hall received a 94 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
