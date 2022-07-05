The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
June 24
Capone’s, located at 139 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Capone’s received a 94 in each of its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Banquets, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Meadowbrook Banquets received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Simplicity at Mast Farm Inn, located at 2523 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Simplicity at Mast Farm Inn received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Ten High Country Lanes, located at 261 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness Ten High Country Lanes received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Getaway, located at 830 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade.
June 27
Blowing Rock Conference Center swimming pool, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for an improper pool wall slope, two demerit points for non-recessed anchors, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for unmaintained lighting, two demerit points for the equipment room lacking a floor drain, two demerit points for not having a back wash line air gap and two demerit points for cracks in the restrooms. Blowing Rock Conference Center swimming pool received 16 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Daniel Boone Inn, located at 130 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Daniel Boone Inn received a 91.5 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Speckled Trout, located at 922 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. The Speckled Trout received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center café, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timekeeping procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Watauga Medical Center café received a 96 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
June 28
180 Float Spa float pod, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received zero demerit points. 180 Float Spa float pod received two and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
180 Float Spa float suite, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received zero demerit points. 180 Float Spa float suite received two and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock Market, located at 990 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Market received a 90.5 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Village Café, located at 146 Greenway Court in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Village Café received a 94.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
June 29
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper consumer advisories, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rivers Street Ale House received a 94 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Studio West Apartments pool, located at 173 Graduate Lane in Boone, received 38 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points and an immediate suspension for improper water quality, four demerit points for missing tiles, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, two demerit points for loose handrails, six demerit points and an immediate suspension for a missing ring buoy, four demerit points for the fence gap being too big, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for improper equipment room ventilation and two demerit points for the restroom not having a floor drain. Studio West Apartments pool received 18 and 36 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
