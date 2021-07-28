The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year and rest/nursing homes and resident camps are inspected twice per year.
July 16
College Place Condos pool, located at 521 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received a total of 16 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for sand in the pool, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for fence gaps being too large and four demerit points for obstructed decks. College Place Condos pool received 12 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 17
Blowing Rock Café, located at 153 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not having paper towels at a handsink, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper temperature measuring, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used and stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Café received a 93 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
July 19
Beech Alpen Inn, located at 700 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unlabeled cleaning agents. Beech Alpen Inn received a 99 in each of its previous two inspections.
Camp Gray Rock, located at 337 Camp Rainbow Road in Boone, received a final score of 99.5. The resident camp received a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting conditions. Camp Gray Rock received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
July 21
The Foley Center LCWC, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 95.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unmaintained facilities, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unmaintained restroom facilities and two demerit points for using an improper food supply. The Foley Center LCWC received a 99 in each of its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC food service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. The Foley Center LCWC food service received a 98 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
