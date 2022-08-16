The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and year-round swimming pools and spas are inspected twice per year.To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Aug. 8
Food Lion Deli 922, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly identified, stored and used, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 922 received a 94.5 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 922, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 2592 received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 9
The Foley Center LCWC Food Service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food in bad condition and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. . The Foley Center LCWC Food Service received a 97.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 10
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a one-point demerit for presence of insects, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a one-point demerit with unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 94.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 West King Street in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of person-in-charge present, a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgeable and responsible person-in-charge, a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand-washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unseparated and protected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold and holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of thermometers, a one-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly used single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received a 93 and 88 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 11
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 NC Highway 105, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths. Grandview Restaurant received a 95.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hound Ears Fitness Center Swim Spa, located at 540 Dogwood in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round spa received a two-point demerit for improper water temperature in dressing and sanitary facilities. Hound Ears Fitness Center Swim Spa received eight and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Inn at Crestwood Pool, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing and self-latching doors, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for lack of necessary fixtures in dressing and sanitary facilities, a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant floors in dressing and sanitary facilities and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib in the restroom. Inn at Crestwood Pool received 22 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 12
Azafran, located at 1087 King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Azafran received a 98 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
