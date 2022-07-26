The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year, lodging establishments are inspected once per year and child day cares are inspected twice a year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
July 19
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-point demerit for improper hand washing sinks and supplies, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improper and inaccurate thermometers, a one-point demerit for presence of insects, a one-point demerit for improper prevention of contamination, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The restaurant can request a re-inspection. Dos Amigos received a 90 and 85 in its previous two inspections.
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and final score of 87.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper hand washing sink and supplies, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper screens on open doors, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The restaurant can request re-inspection in the next 15 days. Los Arcoiris received a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 20
Sugar Grove Developmental Day School, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received 27 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper maintenance of hot water in sinks, a four-point demerit for improper maintenance of sinks, a two-point demerit for improper disinfecting solutions, a six-point demerit for improper storage of hazardous products, a four-point demerit for unclean play centers, a four-point demerit for improperly cleaned space and a three-point demerit for ineffective pest-control. Sugar Grove Developmental Day School received a 4 and 7 in its previous two inspections.
Wild Wood Community Market, located at 182 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant deceived a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods.
July 21
Circle K 2723790, located at 2200 US HWY 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one- point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K 2723790 received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Country Inn & Suites, located at 818 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furniture and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The lodging establishment received a 96 in both of its previous inspections.
Country Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, located at 818 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Country Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar received a 96 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
County Inn & Suites Pool, located at 818 East King Street in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for improper pool water pH, a four-point demerit for incomplete written records and testing kit, a four-point demerit for improper pool maintenance, a six-point demerit for improper equipment, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for improper water temperature in dressing and sanitary facilities and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib and floor drain in restrooms. County Inn & Suites Pool received 28 and 36 demerit points on its previous two inspections.
