The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year.
July 6
Bojangles No. 932, located at 1277 U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Bojangles No. 932 received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Suite A, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 96 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 7
Holiday Inn Express Boone pool, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received two demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for the equipment room ceiling being in need of repair and two demerit points for the restroom water being too hot. Holiday Inn Express Boone pool received 10 and 34 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
