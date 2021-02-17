The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities are inspected once per year and child care facilities and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
Feb. 4
New China Buffet, located at 1200 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces.
Feb. 9
Hellbender Bed, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly labeled household cleaning agents.
Hellbender Beverage, located at 239 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment.
Six Pence Pub, located at 1121 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Six Pence Pub received a 94 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 10
Circle K No. 2723790, located at 2200 U.S. 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff and a one-point demerit for not having soap at a handwashing sink. Circle K No. 2723790 received a 98 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites pool, located at 1184 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for missing water quality checks, four demerit points for skimmers missing weirs, four demerit points for an improperly working flow meter, two demerit points for an equipment room fan not working and two demerit points for water being too hot. Comfort Suites pool received 16 demerit points for each of its previous two inspections.
Farm Café, located at 617 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not following timing procedures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Farm Café received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Quality Inn and Suites pool, located at 840 East King St., received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for skimmers missing weirs, two demerit points for not meeting ventilation requirements, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for a needed backflow preventer. Quality Inn and Suites pool received 24 and 26 demerit points in its previous two demerit points.
Starbucks No. 47390, located at 1700 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Starbucks No. 47390 received a 98.5 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
TownePlace Suites pool, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received 28 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality procedures, six demerit points for a short ring buoy rope length, four demerit points for improperly constructed doors, four demerit points for obstructed decks, six demerit points for an emergency phone not working, two demerit points for an equipment room not having shelving and two demerit points for water being too hot.
Feb. 11
Appalachian State University Park Place and McAlister’s Select, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The educational food service facility received a one-point demerit for water being not hot enough, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Park Place and McAlister’s Select received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 12
Circle K No. 2720164, located at 1220 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for a blocked handwashing sink, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K No. 2720164 received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock Child Development Lab Program, located at 663 Howard Street in Boone, received nine demerit points. The child care facility received three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and two demerit points for an improperly constructed sandbox. Lucy Brock received 12 and 23 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
